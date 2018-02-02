Basketball Eagles wrap up road schedules

The Chadron State College basketball teams will wrap up their schedule on the road this weekend by playing at Colorado Christian on Friday night and Colorado Mines on Saturday night, both in the Denver metroplex.

After that, the Eagles’ final five games will be at home.

The Eagles hosted Christian and Mines to open their RMAC schedules in early December. Mines won both games with the Orediggers’ women winning 77-71 and the men 83-61. CSC bested both Christian Cougars quintets by scores of 80-69 in the women’s game and 83-59 in men’s tilt.

The Christian women are now 6-14 overall and 4-11 in the RMAC. The men are 3-16 and 2-12 even though three Cougars are averaging 15 points apiece.

The Colorado Mines women are 13-7 for the season and 10-4 in the league. The Mines men won their first 10 games, but are 5-5 since then. They are 9-5 in the conference.

The CSC women won 66-57 at New Mexico Highlands and are now 4-17 overall and 2-13 in the RMAC. The men came close in Las Vegas, falling by just 69-67 and are 3-17 and 1-14.

The availability of at least 10 players this weekend should bolster the Chadron State men. Because of physical problems, only eight players were in uniform for several games in January.