Battle for the top spot with WNCC men at North Platte CC

North Platte – The North Platte Community College men’s basketball team will host the defending Region IX champions, the Western Nebraska Community College Cougars, Friday night at the McDonald – Belton Gymnasium.

Both teams, the Knights and the Cougars, are unbeaten in Region IX South Sub-Region play.

The Knights are 14-1 and 3-0 in South Sub-Region.

The Knights are led in scoring by freshman Tim Johnson from Arlington, Texas, averaging 15.3 points per game. Johnson is one of three Knights averaging in double figures. The other two are Courtney Murrell, from Carrollton, Texas, who is averaging 15.1 ppg, and Jakub Karwowski, from Warsaw, Poland, averaging 10.1 ppg.

Karwowski leads the Knights in rebounding at 8.5 rebounds per game and blocked shots at three per game. Karwowski is currently ranked sixth in the nation in blocked shots.

The Cougars, 16-5 on the season and 4-0 in the South Sub-Region, have six players averaging in double figures led by Jervay Green at 24.8 ppg. Dru Kuxhausen is second at 19.4 ppg. Martin Roub follows at 17.4 ppg. Bryce Sanchious is averaging 13.9 ppg. Marquis White and Henry Tanksley are averaging 11 and 10 ppg respectively. Roub averages seven rebounds per game to lead the Cougars.

The game will be livestreamed at www.npccknights.com .

Tip-off is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. CST.