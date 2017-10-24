Bayard HS makes move to 8 man football

Here’s the press release from Bayard High School on their decision to move the football team from C-2 down to the 8 man level starting next season:

The Bayard High School Tigers will be playing 8-man football next season.

Under NSAA regulations, schools with a 3-grade fall enrollment count of fewer than 47 boys are seated as D-1 schools playing 8-man football. Bayard High School’s 3-grade fall enrollment count of boys was 46, which makes the team eligible to qualify for the playoffs beginning immediately in the 2018-2019 season.

Player safety and the ability to operate a consistent JV schedule can be challenges for schools with lower numbers of players due to either enrollment or participation.

Bayard High School looks forward to supporting the students and coaches as they transition to 8-man football next season.