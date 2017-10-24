class="post-template-default single single-post postid-267583 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.2.1 vc_responsive"

Bayard HS makes move to 8 man football

BY Bayard HS press release/Chris Cottrell | October 24, 2017
Home News Regional Sports
Bayard HS makes move to 8 man football
Bayard HS makes big football announcement.

Here’s the press release from Bayard High School on their decision to move the football team from C-2 down to the 8 man level starting next season:

The Bayard High School Tigers will be playing 8-man football next season.

Under NSAA regulations, schools with a 3-grade fall enrollment count of fewer than 47 boys are seated as D-1 schools playing 8-man football. Bayard High School’s 3-grade fall enrollment count of boys was 46, which makes the team eligible to qualify for the playoffs beginning immediately in the 2018-2019 season.

Player safety and the ability to operate a consistent JV schedule can be challenges for schools with lower numbers of players due to either enrollment or participation.

Bayard High School looks forward to supporting the students and coaches as they transition to 8-man football next season.

© 2017 Nebraska Rural Radio Association. All rights reserved. Republishing, rebroadcasting, rewriting, redistributing prohibited. Copyright Information
Share:
Comments