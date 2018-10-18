Bearcat Hoops announcements

Here’s a few announcements from Scottsbluff Bearcat Basketball on the upcoming 3 on 3 Jam and signups for Jr. Bearcat basketball.

Bearcat Jr. Basketball

Bearcat Jr. Basketball is accepting registration for the upcoming season. Bearcat Jr. Basketball is a feeder program for the Scottsbluff High School basketball program. It is open to boys in 3rd-6th grade. Participants will be provided instruction on offensive and defensive fundamentals of basketball from the Scottsbluff boys’ basketball coaching staff and team.

Participants will also be placed on a team and have the opportunity to compete in tournaments.

For more information, contact Scott Gullion at 308-760-6544 or sgullion@sbps.net. Registration forms can be picked up at the following locations: Student’s school, Scottsbluff Screenprinting, and Sports Racquet. Completed application forms need to be returned by November 4th.

WESTCO 3 on 3 Jam

The 5th annual WESTCO 3 on 3 Jam will be held Saturday, November 17th at Scottsbluff High School. The 3 on 3 basketball tournament is open to boys and girls in grades 3rd through 8th.

Registration forms can be picked up at the Sports Racquet and Scottsbluff Screenprinting. Registration forms are due by November 12th to ensure a t-shirt and space is limited so don’t wait to get registered. For more information contact Scott Gullion.