Bearcats lead the way for area athletes at B-6 District Track & Field meet

Many area athletes were in top form on Thursday at the B-6 District Track and Field Meet in Ogallala.

Scottsbluff topped area school by getting a total of 13 kids through to the state meet in Omaha.

On the boys side McCook was the team champion with 140 points while Scottsbluff finished second with 106. Sidney was third, Gering fourth, and Alliance finished in eighth place.

Highlights for the Scottsbluff boys included Chris Busby winning both the 100 and 200 meter sprints. Scottsbluff also had a double winner in Luke Rohrer, who captured firsts in the 110 and 300 hurdles. Fellow hurdler Cameron Geary finished second in the 110’s and third in the 300’s.

Turner Scow capture first for the Bearcats in the discus. Other qualifiers were Conner McCracken (high jump), Perris Magdaleno (pole vault), Kennedy Ronne (800 meters) and Josiah Lopez (triple jump).

Gering produced one of the biggest stars of the day as Logan Moravec won the 800 meters and the mile events while also running on Gering’s winning two mile relay team (Andrews, Ferguson, Pszanka).

Kolton Ebbers of Gering qualified for state by finished second in the high jump.

Other big days on the boys side came from Sidney’s Collin Brauer, Mason Hiemstra of Alliance, and Kadin Perez of Mitchell.

The girls team title belongs to Gothenburg after scoring 89 points. Ogallala was second and Chadron finished third. Scottsbluff was fifth with 64 points and Gering was seventh, scoring 39.5 points.

Brooke Holzworth of Scottsbluff won the two mile run and finished second in the 1,600 meters. Freshman Mariyah Avila won the long jump and finished second in the triple jump.

Scottsbluff had three other state qualifiers from yesterday; Beretta Coats (pole vault), Jamisyn Howard (800 meters), and Brady Laucomer (triple jump).

The triple jump title on the girls side belongs to Gering as Elli Winkler won with a personal best of 34 feet 3 inches.

Other state qualifiers for Gering were Jasmine Johnson (100 meters), Shailee Patton (two mile), and Maria Avila (300 hurdles).

Chadron freshman Olivia Reed was one of the top performers on the day, qualifying for state in three events (200 meters, 400 meters, and 400 meter relay).

For full meet results click here.

Boys team standings

McCook, 140 Scottsbluff, 106 Sidney, 64 Gering, 57 Gothenburg, 43 Ogallala, 35 Mitchell, 32 Alliance, 30 Cozad, 15 Chadron, 5

Girls team standings