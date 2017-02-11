(Audio) Bearcats Too Much For Lexington On Saturday

Lexington- 3rd Ranked Scottsbluff held off Lexington on Saturday afternoon 73-65 in the final day of the East/West Shootout. For the Bearcats, Dru Kuxhausen and Landon Walker were just too much for the Minutemen as Kuxhausen scored 34 while Walker chipped in with 33 points. Scottsbluff led for most of the game, and were up 56-39 early in the fourth before Lexington made it’s move. A three pointer from Andrew Saiz cut the lead to 61-56 deep in the fourth quarter. Lexington hit four three’s in the final quarter to make things interesting. Kuxhausen however would go 6-6 from the line in the fourth quarter as the Bearcats improved to 20-2 on the season. Lexington was led by Saiz who scored 19 points as he hit four three pointers. Jonas Martin had a career high 18 for Lexington and Nick Saiz was also in double figures with 11 as the Minutemen slipped to 7-14 on the season. Scottsbluff hasn’t lost to Lexington in basketball since 2004. Lexington will host Lincoln Pius on Tuesday, Scottsbluff plays Gering on Feb 17th. Click here to listen to the podcast.