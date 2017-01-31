Beat goes on for Mitchell girls basketball team

The only constant when it comes to girls high school basketball this season in the Panhandle has been the Mitchell Lady Tigers.

Scottsbluff’s won at Chadron, Chadron’s beaten Sidney, Sidney’s beaten Scottsbluff and Gering, Gering’s beaten Chadron, Chadron’s knocked off Gering, Alliance just beat Hemingford, Hemingford has won against Chadron, Hemingford has lost to Chadron.

Mitchell has beaten them all. The Lady Tigers are a combined 7-0 against those squads this season.

Their only loss came to Sterling, Colorado in the championship game of the Western Conference Tournament.

Mitchell currently sits at 15-1 and Head Coach Brock Ehler says it’s a simple recipe for his team; talent and desire.

Seniors Celeste Cardona and Madi Watson, junior Jori Peters, and sophomores Annabelle Gillen, Keyana Wilfred, and Kenzie Kanno form the core group for the team this season.

It’s the same core that went to the State Tournament last season where they were handed a first round loss by an outstanding Lincoln Christian team.

With everyone back and armed with the experience and knowledge of what it takes at the highest level against the best teams the state has to offer, Ehler sees a marked improvement in his team now from this time a year ago.

The Western Trails Conference tournament is this weekend, they’ll play Sidney one more time before districts get cranked up and also on the schedule is tonight’s matchup with Southeast, WY (12-3).

We’ll have coverage of the Mitchell girls and boys games tonight at Southeast on The Beet at kneb.com starting at 4:45.