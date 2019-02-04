class="post-template-default single single-post postid-363497 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.6 vc_responsive"

Bengals hire former Husker as next head coach

BY Associated Press | February 4, 2019
Courtesy/AP. Nebraska quarterback Zac Taylor throws against Colorado in their college football game in Lincoln, Neb., in this Nov. 24, 2006 file photo. Sooner born and Sooner bred, Zac Taylor ended up on the other side of one of college football's most storied rivalries. Now, he'll get a chance to play in a big Oklahoma-Nebraska game like the ones he grew up watching. (AP Photo/Dave Weaver)

CINCINNATI – The Bengals have hired Zac Taylor as their coach, heading in different direction after failing to get a playoff win during Marvin Lewis’ 16 seasons.

They targeted the Rams quarterbacks coach as Lewis’ replacement, but weren’t able to close a deal until LA’s season ended with a 13-3 loss to the Patriots in the Super Bowl on Sunday night.

After three straight losing seasons and 28 years without a playoff victory, Cincinnati has decided to join the wave _ turning to a young, offensive-minded coach.

They and the Dolphins were the last two teams waiting to hire new coaches. Miami was expected to hire the Patriots’ Brian Flores on Monday.

