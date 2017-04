This year’s gathering of the top track and field performers in the area is set for late this afternoon and this evening at Bearcat Stadium in Scottsbluff.

The Best in the West meet will get underway at 4:30 this afternoon with one set of field events followed by a second set starting at 5:30.

Running events (all finals) will start at 6 p.m.

Below is the full field of participants for tonight’s meet.

Click here > Best in the West qualifier list