Best in the West Track and Field results from Tuesday night

The top area track and field performers were all on hand Tuesday night for a chilly, and at times, windy, Best in the West meet at Scottsbluff’s Bearcat Stadium.

Some of the top performers for the girls included Morrill’s Jessica Harvey. Harvey was involved in four individual events, taking home first places in the 200 meters and long jump. Harvey finished second to Sidney’s Kelly Von Seggern.

Mitchell’s Jori Peters was a double winner claiming first place in the 800 meters and also running on Mitchell’s winning 4×400 meter relay team.

Also winning two events on the girls side was Scottsbluff’s Mana Garcia. Garcia won both hurdle events, the 100’s and the 300’s.

Other event winners for the Scottsbluff girls were Whitney Riesen in the two mile and Yara Garcia in the 400 meters.

The Gering girls won two events; Brianna Eckerberg in the shot put and Rebekah Rawlings in the mile.

Outside of Harvey, Morrill got another individual event win as Lily Martin took first place in the triple jump.

Potter-Dix got to the winners circle with Alexus Rozelle in the discus.

On the boys side just two multi-event winners yesterday, and both were from Mitchell.

Christian Perez won three events. Individually he captured first place in both the 100 and 200 meter sprints and he also ran on Mitchell’s winning 4×100 meter relay team.

Mitchell’s Drake Gilliland ran on that winning relay team and he also captured gold in the 300 hurdles.

The Gering boys team found success with two wins. Sophomore Logan Moravec won the mile and Gering (Jacob Rocheleau, Kalen Krantz, Dylan Radzymski, Tanner Wengler) finished first in the mile relay.

The lone win for the Scottsbluff boys came from Josh Hergenrader in the two mile run.

More success for Mitchell in the pole vault as Justin Spencer won the event.

Kimball’s Jaden Withrow out jumped Chadron’s Marcus Fernandez to win the triple jump.

Logan Harris of Torrington won the shot while Bridgeport’s Connor Wiggins captured first in the discus.

The boys two mile relay victory went to Bridgeport (Jerrod Fedorchik, Austin Hartman, Jack Linders, Declan Jeffries).

No team scores were kept.