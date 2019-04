This year’s Best In The West Track & Field meet is set for Tuesday in Scottsbluff.

The day will start with the middle school portion of the event with field events at 10:30 a.m. and running events at 12:30.

For the full list of middle school events and participants click here.

The high school meet will start with field events at 4:30 and running events at 6 p.m.

For the full list of high school events and participants click here.