Bid now in CSC Athletics When Eagles Dare Silent Auction

CHADRON, Neb. — October 17, 2018 — Chadron State College Athletics’ third annual “When Eagles Dare” Scholarship Auction & Social is now officially underway, with the opening of the silent auction portion of the fundraiser at Qtego.net. Online ticketing is also available, along with the auction registration for the live dinner event on October 20.

A web link to the registration page loads automatically at the CSC Athletics homepage, chadroneagles.com.

The “When Eagles Dare” silent auction is mobile. No ticket purchase is necessary to win silent auction items, with the help of Qtego Auction Technology. Mobile guests may register for the auction at the Qtego event site, without purchasing an event ticket, by using the ticket site link at ChadronEagles.com or visiting the Chadron State Eagles Facebook event page.

“When Eagles Dare” combines a live interactive social event with the mobile auction to bring Eagle Nation together in support of athletic scholarship opportunities at Chadron State College. The evening social event takes place at 7 p.m. in the CSC Student Center Ballroom on campus, following the home football game versus Dixie State University at noon and the Senior Day volleyball match at 4 p.m..

This year, for a ticket price of $25, guests will be treated to a buffet-style dinner with up to two beverages per person. Event catering will be provided by CSC Dining Services. Tables of eight may be purchased for $200, or individual guests may purchase tickets as well. Seating is limited to the first 150 reservations. Premium tables may also be available on a limited basis. Guests may purchase event tickets online, or contact Sarah Dykes at 308-432-6255.

Guests at the social will be registered for both the silent auction through their mobile devices, as well as the live auction, where some of the premium items will be for sale. In addition, guests will participate in games of skill and chance to win prizes.

Using a mobile device, Chadron State fans and supporters anywhere in the world may participate in mobile auctions interactively, from now through the evening of October 20. Whether or not in attendance, anyone registered for the silent auction will enjoy user-friendly bidding in real time. In addition, Qtego representatives will be on-site at the dinner social to provide technology assistance.

More than 80 items are up for grabs this year in the mobile auctions. Prizes include CSC apparel and accessories; Adidas/Fitbit devices, Mizuno golf equipment, oil changes from GMC of Chadron, window replacement from Chadron Glass, handstitched table runners from Chad and Cheryl Emmanuel; and much more.

All items can be bid on via computer or mobile device, from virtually anywhere. Mobile guests simply must register their mobile device at Qtego.net and enter a PIN number provided by Qtego. Once registered, the bidding starts whether by computer, on the mobile site, or via text message.

Qtego’s service will keep you informed of status updates – such as when you’re outbid – and other announcements via text message for the remainder of the auction. All registered users may change their bids, or bid on new items, at any time until the night of the When Eagles Dare dinner on October 20.

All proceeds from the social, silent auction, and live auction will go toward the funding of CSC athletic scholarships. Donations will also be accepted.