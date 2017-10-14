Big 4th quarter propels Gering to road win at Alliance

The Gering Bulldogs got their first win since 2013 earlier this season against Chadron. One is nice but if you’re Gering and Head Coach Todd Ekart you definitely wanted to erase the narrative and put a second win on the board.

Gering got it done with authority in the fourth quarter on Friday night outscoring Alliance 27-0 in the final 12 minutes of play on their way to a 37-6 win.

This one featured Gering coming up with a couple of interceptions while blocking three punts. All 27 fourth quarter points were courtesy of turnovers and special teams play.

Gering improved to 2-6 and they’ll close out the season next week with a road game at Sidney. The Red Raiders are now 3-5 after a 34-7 loss at Scottsbluff on Friday night.

Here’s Gering Head Coach Todd Ekart talking with KNEB’s Jeff Kelley following the big win over Alliance.

Scoring recap from last night:

1st, Gering: Destiny Mueller 32 yard field goal, Gering 3-0

2nd, Alliance: Erik Folchert 5 yard run, Alliance 6-3

2nd, Gering: Garrett W. Conn 46 yard run, Gering 10-6

4th, Gering: Quinton Janacek blocked for a touchdown, Gering 17-6

4th, Gering: Garrett W. Conn 11 yard run, Gering 24-6

4th, Gering: Cody Ybarra 3 yard run, Gering 30-6

4th, Gering: Ricky Saenz 1 yard run, Gering 37-6