Big Changes Coming to Husker Coaching Staff

University of Nebraska Head Football Coach Mike Riley announced Wednesday the departure of three members of the football staff. Riley announced that defensive coordinator Mark Banker’s contract will not be renewed. “I want to thank Mark for his hard work and contributions to our football program the past two years and for all of his service and dedication as a member of my other coaching staffs,” Riley said. “We will conduct a national search to find a great coach, teacher and recruiter as we continue our pursuit of championships.” Defensive backs coach Brian Stewart and Director of Player Personnel Ryan Gunderson have also decided to pursue opportunities at other schools.

“Brian Stewart has informed me of his plans to take a defensive coordinator position at another university,” Riley said. “Brian feels this is a great opportunity for him and his family and I respect his decision. We appreciate Brian’s contributions to our program the past two years and wish him the best of luck. We will work diligently to replace him with an outstanding coach, teacher and recruiter. “Ryan Gunderson will also be leaving our recruiting staff to pursue an on-field coaching opportunity at another institution. Gundy has been a valuable part of our operation both at Nebraska and Oregon State. I’m excited that he’s getting a chance to get back on the field in a coaching role and wish him the best of luck.”