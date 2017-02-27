(AUDIO) Big night of B-6 boys district basketball on KNEB

It’s always one of the better nights of high school basketball each season, the semifinal night of the B-6 Boys District Tournament.

Just like the girls tournament last week the boys tournament is being held at the Prairie View Elementary School in Ogallala.

The first game out of the chute has top seed Scottsbluff playing #5 seed McCook.

McCook was a bit of a surprise winner over #4 seed Sidney on Saturday afternoon. The Bison come in winners of four of their last five games. In that stretch they’ve knocked off Gering, Cozad, Grand Island Northwest, and Sidney.

Scottsbluff Head Coach Scott Gullion was scouting that game from Saturday and had this to say about the performance from the Bison.

The number one threat for McCook is guard Hunter Pothoff. He enters play tonight at 15 points per game and he’s not shy about putting the ball up, from just about any spot on the floor.

Pothoff scored 20 points against Scottsbluff in their only other meeting this season, a 68-49 win for the Bearcats on opening night of the East/West Shootout earlier this month.

Scottsbluff enters tonight at 22-2 and according to Coach Gullion still very much alive for the top overall seed at the state tournament if they can win the district title.

Scottsbluff vs. McCook will tip off at 5 p.m. I’ll have the Pizza Hut Pregame show starting at 4:45 on 94.1 The Brand and kneb.com.

It’s the 2/3 matchup in game two tonight in Ogallala with Alliance playing Gering.

Alliance is 2-0 against Gering this year, winning by double digits in both matchups. That said, in the first game it was a one possession game with about a minute to play.

Gering comes in having dropped three of their last four games and Head Coach Randy Plummer is hoping they can turn the tide just tonight.

A key tonight for Gering will be getting senior guard Trey Winkler off to a good start. Winkler’s averaging around 14 points per game so far this season and Coach Plummer says they need him at his best, along with the rest of their outside shooters, to have a shot to knock off Alliance.

Alliance enters districts at 19-4 (three of those losses to Scottsbluff) while Gering comes in at 13-10.

Game two tonight on KNEB scheduled to start at 6:30.

Tonight’s winners will play for the district championship tomorrow night at 6 p.m.