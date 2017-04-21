Big Road Series Awaits Huskers

Lincoln – After dropping its first conference series of the year last weekend to Iowa, the Nebraska baseball team (21-14-1, 5-3-1 Big Ten) will look to get back on the winning path this weekend when it travels to Minneapolis, Minn., for a three-game series against the defending Big Ten regular-season champion Minnesota Golden Gophers (22-10, 7-2 Big Ten). First pitch is set for 6:35pm CT tonight. The Gophers finished a half-game ahead of the Huskers last season in the regular season standings, winning their first league title since 2010. The Gophers played one less game than the Huskers during conference play last season and were 16-7, while Nebraska was 16-8.

This weekend will mark the fifth Big Ten series between the Nebraska and Minnesota. The Huskers enter the weekend with a 6-4 record over their past 10 games. Nebraska is 10-9-1 away from Hawks Field this year, including a 7-3-1 record in true road games. This weekend will mark the Gophers’ first Big Ten home series, as they’ve played their first nine games on the road. Their conference home opener was scheduled for Friday, April 7, against Rutgers. The Gophers started the year 6-0 in the league with road sweeps at Ohio State and Michigan State, but then lost 2-for-3 at Indiana last weekend after taking the series opener, 11-0. The Hoosiers won a slugfest on Saturday, 13-12, and then blanked the Gophers on Sunday, 4-0.

The Gophers have played just two of their 15 home games this season at Siebert Field and are 2-0 at their on-campus facility, with the victories coming over North Dakota State and South Dakota State. Minnesota played is first 13 home games of the year at U.S. Bank Stadium, which became the new home of the Minnesota Vikings during the 2016 NFL season