Big second half leads Westminster past CSC women

Junior Westminster College guard Denise Gonzalez scored a career-high 27 points and also grabbed nine rebounds, handed out nine assists and came up with four steals while leading the Griffin women to a 70-53 victory over the Chadron State College Eagles in a Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference basketball game here Saturday night.

Gonzalez did much of her damage in the second half, when the Griffins overcame Chadron State’s 33-32 halftime lead and outscored the Eagles by a 38-20 margin. She tallied 16 points, had six rebounds and six assists and came away with half of her steals during the final 20 minutes.

Both teams started the game slowly, scoring only 10 points apiece in the first quarter.

With senior Kalli Feddersen tallying nine of her team-high 17 points in the second quarter, Chadron State owned a 31-23 lead with 2:06 left before halftime. However, the Griffins knocked down a pair of three-pointers and added an old-fashioned three-point play before time ran out to trim the margin to just a single point at intermission.

Westminster took charge in the third period by outscoring the Eagles 19-6. The Griffins sank half of their 18 field goal shots and Chadron State was only 3-of-14 during the frame.

Eight consecutive free throws helped Westminster widen the margin in the game’s final 63 seconds.

Westminster’s only double-figure scorer besides Gonzalez was 6-foot freshman Hunter Krebs with 12.

Feddersen grabbed seven rebounds and had six assists to go with her 17 points to pace the Eagles.

Freshman Brooke Turek added 10 points and grabbed eight rebounds. The Eagles also got eight points from center Savannah Weidauer and nine rebounds from McKenna McClintic after all three came off the bench.

Westminster is now 8-7 overall and 7-4 in the RMAC. The Eagles fall to 3-14 and 1-10. They’ll be at home this coming weekend to host Adams State and Fort Lewis.

Chadron State 10 23 6 14 —-53

Westminster 10 22 19 19 —-70

Chadron State— Kalli Feddersen 17, Brooke Turek 10, Savannah Weidauer 8, Taryn Foxen 7, McKenna McClintic 4, Kendra Baucom 4, Jessica Harvey 3. Totals—21-61 (3-9) 8-12 53 points, 39 rebounds, 15 turnovers.

Westminster—Denise Gonzalez 27, Hunter Krebs 12, Karlee Carlsen 8, Sydnee Taylor 7, Sicilee Williams 7, Hillary Weixler 4, Elsie Carpenter 3, Max Shelley 2. Totals—27-62 (4-14) 12-15 70 points, 41 rebounds, 10 turnovers.

3-pointers: CSC—Feddersen, Foxen, Harvey, all 1. West.—Carlsen 2, Gonzalez 1, Williams 1.