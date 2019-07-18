Big Ten Media Days Begins In Chicago

Chicago-Big Ten Football Media days gets underway today. NU’s Scott Frost is the first coach who will speak to the media at noon central time. The Huskers have been tabbed as the favorites to win the Big Ten West in the annual informal preseason poll tabulated by cleveland.com. A big turnaround for the Huskers is expected after they won just four games in Frost’s first year as head coach. Joining Frost in Chicago is Linebacker Mohammed Barry, Defensive Lineman Khalil Davis, and Quarterback Adrian Martinez. Michigan is selected to win the East, just edging out Ohio State. The Wolverines were also the most popular pick to win the Big Ten Championship Game, receiving 17 votes, while the Buckeyes had 14, Nebraska had two and Northwestern had one. This is the first time since 2014 that Ohio State was not selected as the overall favorite. The Rural Radio Network will have coverage of the event throughout the week.