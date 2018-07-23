class="post-template-default single single-post postid-324678 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.5.2 vc_responsive"

BY Jayson Jorgensen | July 23, 2018
Big Ten Media Days Begins Today

The annual Big Ten Football media days get underway today in Chicago. New Nebraska head coach Scott Frost is the first coach who will address the  reporters today on Michigan Avenue. Frost who was named the national coach of  the year last season by six different entities at Central Florida figures to  get plenty of attention as he starts the task of trying to make the Huskers  relevant again.  Frost will speak first at noon. Other coaches who will be on hand today include, Pat Fitzgerald of Northwestern, James Franklin of Penn State, Purdue’s Jeff Brohm, PJ. Fleck of Minnesota, Chris Ash of Rutgers and Jim Harbaugh of Michigan.

