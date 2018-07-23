Big Ten Media Days Begins Today

The annual Big Ten Football media days get underway today in Chicago. New Nebraska head coach Scott Frost is the first coach who will address the reporters today on Michigan Avenue. Frost who was named the national coach of the year last season by six different entities at Central Florida figures to get plenty of attention as he starts the task of trying to make the Huskers relevant again. Frost will speak first at noon. Other coaches who will be on hand today include, Pat Fitzgerald of Northwestern, James Franklin of Penn State, Purdue’s Jeff Brohm, PJ. Fleck of Minnesota, Chris Ash of Rutgers and Jim Harbaugh of Michigan.