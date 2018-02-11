Big third frame sends Lions past Eagles 72-53

The University of Colorado Colorado Springs led by just 32-27 at halftime, but outscored Chadron State College 23-12 in the third period to break the game open and go on to defeat the Eagles 72-53 in a Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference women’s basketball game Saturday night.

The Mountain Lions, now 9-14 overall and 9-9 in the conference, were nine of 16 from the field while building a 55-39 advantage in the third period. Chadron State, meanwhile, made only one of its nine shots from the field in the third, and the cold shooting carried over to the free throw line, where the hosts were just 10 of 19 in the quarter.

The Eagles finished the night 20-of-30 at the charity stripe and Colorado Springs only 5-of-6. But the Mountain Lions sank 29 field goals, including nine three-pointers. The Eagles managed only 14 field goals, a season low, although five of them were treys.

Lauren Bennett, a six-foot junior, led the Lions with 17 points while going 7-of-8 from the field, including 2-of-3 from behind the arc and making her only free shot. Sophomore guard Maddi Golla contributed 12 points. Four Lions were next on the scoring chart with points apiece.

Freshman Taryn Foxen took game-high scoring honors with 21 points. Classmate Jessica Harvey tallied 13 and senior Kalli Feddersen 11. The other Eagles combined for just eight points.

Because of injuries, the Eagles, who turned the ball over 25 times against the Lions’ quick defenders, had only four players on the bench for the game.

Chadron State will be back in action Tuesday night to host Regis, which edged Colorado Springs 73-69 in overtime Friday night in Denver.

Score by quarters:

Colorado Springs 16 16 23 17 —72

Chadron State 11 16 12 14 —53

Colorado Springs—Lauren Bennett 17, Maddie Golla 12, Kelly O’Flannigan 6, Mia Carter 6, Abby Feickert 6, Kristin Vigil 6, Caley Barnard 5, Madi Gaibler 5, Emily Seifert 4, Tatum Tellin 3, Shanah Leaf 2. Totals: 29-68 (9-22) 5-6 72 points, 32 rebounds, 14 turnovers.

Chadron State— Taryn Foxen 21, Jessica Harvey 13, Kalli Feddersen 11, Kendra Baucom 3, Letty Rodriguez 2, Savannah Weidauer 2, McKenna McClintic 1. Totals: 14-49 (5-17) 20-30 53 points, 43 rebounds, 25 turnovers.

3-pointers: UCCS—Goill 4, Bennett 2, Tellin 1, Gaibler 1, Caley Barnard 1. CSC—Foxen 2, Harvey 2, Feddersen 1.