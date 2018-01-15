Big week for HS basketball conference tournaments

There are three notable conference tournaments taking place this week. Action for the Panhandle Athletic Conference, Minuteman Athletic Conference, and South Platte Valley Athletic Conference gets underway tonight and will run through Saturday.

Here’s a look at the complete schedule for the week.

Panhandle Athletic Conference Tournament, Jan. 15-20

BOYS

First Round, Jan. 16 at Hay Springs

(4) Hay Springs vs. (5) Edgemont, SD, 6:45pm

Semi-Finals, Jan. 19 at Sioux County

(1) Crawford vs. Hay Springs/Edgemont, SD winner, 3:45pm

(2) Hemingford vs. (3) Morrill, 7:15pm

Finals, Jan. 20 at Sioux County

Third Place, 3:00pm

Championship, 6:30pm

GIRLS

First Round, Jan. 15 at Edgemont, SD

(4) Hemingford vs. (5) Hay Springs, 5:30pm

(3) Edgemont, SD vs. (6) Crawford, 7:15pm

Semi-Finals, Jan. 19 at Sioux County

(1) Morrill vs Hemingford/Hay Springs winner, 2pm

(2) Sioux County vs. Edgemont, SD/Crawford winner, 5:30pm

Finals, Jan. 20 at Sioux County

Fifth Place (First Round Losers), 11:30am

Third Place, 1:15pm

Championship, 4:45pm

Minutemen Athletic Conference Tournament, Jan 15-20

BOYS

First Round, Jan. 15 at Host Schools

(1) Creek Valley, Bye

(5) Potter-Dix at (4) Bayard, 6;30pm

(6) South Platte at (3) Minatare, 6:30pm

(7) Leyton at (2) Garden County, 6:30pm

Semifinals, Jan. 18 at Bridgeport

(1) Creek Valley vs. Potter-Dix/Bayard winner, 3pm

South Platte/Minatare winner vs. Leyton/Garden County winner, 6:30pm

Finals, Jan. 20 at Bridgeport

Third Place, 3pm

Championship, 6:30pm

GIRLS

First Round, Jan. 16 at Host Schools

(8) Minatare at (1) Potter-Dix, 6:30pm

(5) South Platte at (4) Creek Valley, 6:30pm

(6) Garden County at (3) Leyton, 6:30pm

(7) Banner County at (2) Bayard, 6:30pm

Semifinals, Jan. 18 at Bridgeport

Minatare/Potter-Dix winner vs. South Platte/Creek Valley winner, 4:45pm

Garden County/Leyton winner vs. Banner County/Bayard winner, 8pm

Finals, Jan. 20 at Bridgeport

Third Place, 4:45pm

Championship, 8pm

SPVA Conference Tournament, Jan. 16-20

BOYS

First Round, Jan. 16 at Host Schools

(1) North Platte St. Pats, Bye

(5) Kimball at (4) Perkins County, 7pm CT

(7) Sutherland at (2) Hershey, 7:30pm CT

(6) Chase County at (3) Bridgeport, 6pm MT

Semi Finals, Jan. 19 at North Platte Community College

(1) North Platte St. Pats vs. Kimball/Perkins County winner, 6:30pm CT

Hershey/Sutherland winner vs. Chase County/Bridgeport winner, 8pm CT

Finals, Jan. 19 at North Platte Community College

7th Place (Lowest Seeds of First Round Losers), 5pm CT

Finals, Jan. 20 at North Platte Community College

5th Place (7th Place Winner vs. Highest Seed of First Round Losers), 1:30pm CT

3rd Place, 4:30pm CT

Championship, 7:30pm CT

GIRLS

First Round, Jan. 15 at Host Schools

(1) North Platte St. Pats, Bye

(5) Chase County at (4) Kimball, 5:30pm MT

(7) Perkins County at (2) Bridgeport, 6pm MT

(6) Sutherland at (3) Hershey, 6pm CT

Semi Finals, Jan. 18 at North Platte Community College

(1) North Platte St. Pats vs. Chase County/Kimball winner, 6:30pm CT

Perkins County/Bridgeport winner vs. Sutherland/Hershey winner, 8pm CT

Finals, Jan. 18 at North Platte Community College

7th Place (Lowest Seeds of First Round Losers), 5pm CT

Finals, Jan. 20 at North Platte Community College

5th Place (7th Place Winner vs. Highest Seed of First Round Losers), Noon CT

3rd Place, 3pm CT

Championship, 6pm CT