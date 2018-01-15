Big week for HS basketball conference tournaments

There are three notable conference tournaments taking place this week. Action for the Panhandle Athletic Conference, Minuteman Athletic Conference, and South Platte Valley Athletic Conference gets underway tonight and will run through Saturday.
Here’s a look at the complete schedule for the week.
Panhandle Athletic Conference Tournament, Jan. 15-20
BOYS
First Round, Jan. 16 at Hay Springs
(4) Hay Springs vs. (5) Edgemont, SD, 6:45pm
Semi-Finals, Jan. 19 at Sioux County
(1) Crawford vs. Hay Springs/Edgemont, SD winner, 3:45pm
(2) Hemingford vs. (3) Morrill, 7:15pm
Finals, Jan. 20 at Sioux County
Third Place, 3:00pm
Championship, 6:30pm
GIRLS
First Round, Jan. 15 at Edgemont, SD
(4) Hemingford vs. (5) Hay Springs, 5:30pm
(3) Edgemont, SD vs. (6) Crawford, 7:15pm
Semi-Finals, Jan. 19 at Sioux County
(1) Morrill vs Hemingford/Hay Springs winner, 2pm
(2) Sioux County vs. Edgemont, SD/Crawford winner, 5:30pm
Finals, Jan. 20 at Sioux County
Fifth Place (First Round Losers), 11:30am
Third Place, 1:15pm
Championship, 4:45pm
Minutemen Athletic Conference Tournament, Jan 15-20
BOYS
First Round, Jan. 15 at Host Schools
(1) Creek Valley, Bye
(5) Potter-Dix at (4) Bayard, 6;30pm
(6) South Platte at (3) Minatare, 6:30pm
(7) Leyton at (2) Garden County, 6:30pm
Semifinals, Jan. 18 at Bridgeport
(1) Creek Valley vs. Potter-Dix/Bayard winner, 3pm
South Platte/Minatare winner vs. Leyton/Garden County winner, 6:30pm
Finals, Jan. 20 at Bridgeport
Third Place, 3pm
Championship, 6:30pm
GIRLS
First Round, Jan. 16 at Host Schools
(8) Minatare at (1) Potter-Dix, 6:30pm
(5) South Platte at (4) Creek Valley, 6:30pm
(6) Garden County at (3) Leyton, 6:30pm
(7) Banner County at (2) Bayard, 6:30pm
Semifinals, Jan. 18 at Bridgeport
Minatare/Potter-Dix winner vs. South Platte/Creek Valley winner, 4:45pm
Garden County/Leyton winner vs. Banner County/Bayard winner, 8pm
Finals, Jan. 20 at Bridgeport
Third Place, 4:45pm
Championship, 8pm
SPVA Conference Tournament, Jan. 16-20
BOYS
First Round, Jan. 16 at Host Schools
(1) North Platte St. Pats, Bye
(5) Kimball at (4) Perkins County, 7pm CT
(7) Sutherland at (2) Hershey, 7:30pm CT
(6) Chase County at (3) Bridgeport, 6pm MT
Semi Finals, Jan. 19 at North Platte Community College
(1) North Platte St. Pats vs. Kimball/Perkins County winner, 6:30pm CT
Hershey/Sutherland winner vs. Chase County/Bridgeport winner, 8pm CT
Finals, Jan. 19 at North Platte Community College
7th Place (Lowest Seeds of First Round Losers), 5pm CT
Finals, Jan. 20 at North Platte Community College
5th Place (7th Place Winner vs. Highest Seed of First Round Losers), 1:30pm CT
3rd Place, 4:30pm CT
Championship, 7:30pm CT
GIRLS
First Round, Jan. 15 at Host Schools
(1) North Platte St. Pats, Bye
(5) Chase County at (4) Kimball, 5:30pm MT
(7) Perkins County at (2) Bridgeport, 6pm MT
(6) Sutherland at (3) Hershey, 6pm CT
Semi Finals, Jan. 18 at North Platte Community College
(1) North Platte St. Pats vs. Chase County/Kimball winner, 6:30pm CT
Perkins County/Bridgeport winner vs. Sutherland/Hershey winner, 8pm CT
Finals, Jan. 18 at North Platte Community College
7th Place (Lowest Seeds of First Round Losers), 5pm CT
Finals, Jan. 20 at North Platte Community College
5th Place (7th Place Winner vs. Highest Seed of First Round Losers), Noon CT
3rd Place, 3pm CT
Championship, 6pm CT