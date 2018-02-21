Bluejays Continue To Struggle

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) _ Kelan Martin hit five of Butler’s 14 3-pointers and finished with 26 points to lead the Bulldogs to a 93-70 win over Creighton on Tuesday night. Martin was 10-of-15 shooting. Paul Jorgensen had 17 points, hitting 3 of 4 from 3-point range, and Nate Fowler scored 15 for Butler (19-9, 9-7 Big East). Marcus Foster hit a 3-pointer to give the Bluejays a 7-3 lead but Baldwin and Baddley answered with back-to-back 3s before Jorgensen made a layup and a 3 to cap a 15-3 run. Baldwin, McDermott and Baddley each hit a trey in a 59-second span to spark a 12-0 spurt by Butler that made it 42-22 when Fowler made a layup with 4:26 left in the first half. The Bulldogs led by double figures the rest of the way. Mitch Ballock had 15 points, Khyri Thomas scored 14 and Marcus Foster added 13 for Creighton (19-9, 8-7). Butler scored 22 points off 14 Bluejay turnovers and shot 54 percent (37 of 68) from the field.