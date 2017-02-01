class="post-template-default single single-post postid-212463 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.0.1 vc_responsive"

Bluejays Find Themselves On The Road

BY Associated Press | February 1, 2017
Creighton guard Tyler Clement (11) is fouled by Butler guard Kamar Baldwin (3) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in Indianapolis, Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2017. Creighton defeated Butler 76-67. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) _ Justin Patton, Khyri Thomas and Marcus Foster all scored 15 points Tuesday night, and No. 22 Creighton made 13 3-pointers as it ran away from No. 16 Butler, 76-67. The Bluejays (20-3, 7-3 Big East) have won two straight to move into second place in the conference standings. Kamar Baldwin finished with 14 points for Butler (18-5, 7-4), which has lost two straight at home. Creighton’s shooters were simply too much for the Bulldogs. After Butler scored the first five points of the second half to take a 38-37 lead, the Bluejays went on a 17-4 run to make it 54-42 with 14:05 left.

The Bulldogs answered with seven straight points to make it a five-point game, but Creighton quickly rebuilt a double-digit lead and the Bulldogs couldn’t get closer than seven again. Creighton finished 13 of 21 on 3s, shooting a season-high 61.9 percent. The Bluejays earned their 20th win for the 17th time in 19 seasons. Kelan Martin added 11 points for Butler, which has lost back-to-back games for the first time this season.

