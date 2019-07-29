Bluffs Middle School football camp next week

Coaches from the Scottsbluff High School football program will put a camp for Bluffs Middle School kids next week, running from Monday, August 6th through Thursday, August 8th.

The four day camp will take place at Bearcat Stadium and run from 5 to 6 pm each night.

The cost of the camp is $25 per player and must be paid in full on Monday when camp starts. Checks can be made out to Scottsbluff Football.

Each athlete should have t-shirt, shorts, football shoes, tennis shoes, and a good attitude!

You can download the camp sign up form by clicking here or by visiting the Bluffs Middle School website.

**ALSO, the Scottsbluff High School football team conditioning camp will take place those same nights from 6 -7 pm.**