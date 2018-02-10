Both teams hot, but Metro tops CSC women 91-78

CHADRON, Neb. — February 9, 2018 — It was zero degrees outside, but both teams were hot inside the Chicoine Center at Chadron State College on Friday night as Metropolitan State University of Denver scored its most points of the season during a 91-78 victory over the Eagles in Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference action.

The Roadrunners shot 48 percent from the field and the Eagles 45. Metro entered the game shooting 41 percent and Chadron at 36 percent for the season.

Chadron State’s point total matched its second highest of the season.

The game’s hottest shooter was Metro’s Jonalyn Wittwer, a 6-foot junior. She made all eight of her shots while tallying a game high 21 points. She was seven-of-seven from the field, six of them three-pointers, and made her only free throw. She entered the game averaging 6.2 points.

Wittwer got plenty of help from three seniors. Georgia Ohrdorf added 17 points, J’Nae Squires-Horton 16 and Mikala Gordon 15. The Roadrunners are now 17-7 overall and 13-5 and tied for second place in the RMAC.

Even though Metro led all the way its halftime margin was just 39-35. The Roadrunners built the difference to 24 points in the fourth quarter, but the Eagles tallied the game’s final 10 points.

Chadron State was led by freshman Taryn Foxen with 20 points and senior Kalli Feddersen with 18 to go with seven assists. Junior Savannah Weidauer contributed 10 points and joined Feddersen and Gordon to lead the rebounders with six apiece.

Metro finished with 35 caroms and the Eagles 33, but Chadron State had 18 turnovers, five more than the visitors. The Eagles outscored the Denver team 28-19 from the free throw line.

The Eagles will host Colorado-Colorado Springs tonight (Saturday).

Score by quarters:

Metro State 20 19 33 19 —-91

Chadron State 15 20 26 17 —-78

Metro State—Jonalyn Wittwer 21, George Ohrdorf 17, J’Nae Squires-Horton 16, Mikala Gordon 15, Jaelynn Smith 8, Emily Hartegan 6, Bree Wellington 6, Mikayla Gonzalez 2. Totals: 32-67 (8-20) 19-23 91 points, 35 rebounds, 13 turnovers.

Chadron State— Taryn Foxen 20, Kalli Feddersen 18, Savannah Weidauer 10, Jessica Harvey 8, Brooke Turek 6, McKenna McClintic 5, Allee Williamson 2, Kenzie Brennan 3, Kendra Baucom 2, Letty Rodriguez 2. Totals: 22-49 (6-15) 28-37 78 points, 33 rebounds, 18 turnovers.

3-pointers—MSU-D–Wittwer 6, Squires-Horton 2. CSC—Foxen 2, Feddersen 2, Harvey 1, Brennan 1.