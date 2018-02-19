Boys B-8 Sub-District: Games Moved to Tuesday

Mother nature has struck a blow to the Boys B-8 Sub-District Tournament here in Scottsbluff.

Due to the forecast and the concern for player and fan safety the Sub-District Tournament at Scottsbluff High School has been moved back a day.

The tournament will now start tomorrow with the championship game to be played on Wednesday.

No changes to the order of games or start times; here’s how the schedule shapes up.

Tuesday:

Scottsbluff vs. Gering, 5 pm

Sidney vs. Alliance, 7:15 pm

*Doors will open tomorrow at 4 pm

Wednesday:

Championship game, 6 pm

The KNEB Sports broadcast schedule remains the same for tomorrow and Wednesday also.

We’ll have a doubleheader on KNEB.tv, Allo 15, Mobius 1500 starting at 4:45/4:50 leading up to tip off for SB/Gering.

We’ll have the Scottsbluff vs. Gering game on 94.1 The Brand and kneb.com starting at 4:45.

Wednesday’s title game will be on KNEB.tv, Allo 15, Mobius 1500 as well as on the radio on 94.1 The Brand.