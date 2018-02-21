Boys Postseason Basketball Results

Here’s a look at the postseason boys basketball rundown from last night.

B-8

Scottsbluff 60, Gering 50…Devin Buderus scored 10 his game high 20 points in the fourth quarter as Scottsbluff defeated Gering for the second time in five days. Jasiya DeOllos added 17 points for the Bearcats. Joziah Palomo led Gering with a 15 and Xavier Horst scored 12 as the Bulldogs finish the year at 12-13.

Sidney 51, Alliance 38…The Red Raiders got a game high 18 from Jake Burke and fellow senior Connor Dormann chipped in 17 points as Sidney beat Alliance for the second time in five days.

TONIGHT: Sidney at Scottsbluff in the chamionship game…KNEB will have coverage on 94.1 The Brand, KNEB.TV, and kneb.com starting at 5:45 with opening tip at 6 pm. Scottsbluff has won two of the three matchups between the two so far this season but Sidney won the last game earlier this month at home, 62-48.

C1-12 at Alliance HS

Gordon-Rushville 51, Valentine 35

Mitchell 38, Chadron 36

C1-11 at North Platte HS

Ogallala 65, Cozad 54

Chase County 65, Hershey 55

C2-12 at Gering HS

Bridgeport 57, Kimball 46

Bayard 63, Hemingford 55

D1-12 at Bridgeport

Paxton 62, Morrill 10

Crawford 46, Garden County 29

D2-12 at Sidney HS

Creek Valley 59, Potter-Dix 25

Leyton 49, Minatare 43 (2 OT)

D2-11 at Gordon-Rushville HS

Cody-Kilgore WON by forfeit over Sioux County

Hyannis 63, Hay Springs 45

*All of the C and D sub-district finals are scheduled for tomorrow night.