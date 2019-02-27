Boys State basketball pairings announced

The official pairings for the Nebraska Boys State Basketball Championships have been released by the NSAA.

In Class B the Scottsbluff Bearcats earned the #8 seed and they’ll open up against top seed Lincoln Pius X. That game will be played at Pinnacle Bank Arena next Thursday starting at 9 a.m. central time/ 8 a.m. MT. KNEB will have coverage on 94.1 The Brand and kneb.com starting at 7:45 in the morning.

Also in Class B, Alliance gets the #7 seed and a first round matchup with #2 seed Aurora. That game will be played next Thursday night at Devaney starting at 8:45 central time/ 7:45 MT.

In Class C-2 the Bridgeport Bulldogs get the #2 seed and they’ll open with two-time defending state champion, Ponca. This matchup will take place at Lincoln Northeast High School and will tip off at 3:45 central time/ 2:45 MT. KNEB will have coverage on 94.1 The Brand and kneb.com starting at 2:30.

