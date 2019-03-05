Boys State Basketball sendoffs and coverage details

It’s Boys State Tournament week and three teams from the area are competing in Lincoln.

Here at KNEB we’ll be covering both Scottsbluff and Bridgeport plus Alliance will be competing in Lincoln as well.

There are some opportunities to get out and wish these teams well tonight.

At Scottsbluff High School from 5:30 – 7:00 in the commons area there is a meet and greet with the players plus you can pick up your t-shirt orders there tonight at that time. Refreshments will also be served.

It’ll be an all winter sports pep rally at Bridgeport High School tonight which includes the boys basketball team ahead of their trip to Lincoln this week. Tonight’s pep rally at Bridgeport runs from 6-7 o’clock.

And Alliance will have their t-shirt orders in tonight and available for pickup at the high school at 5:30. The basketball team sendoff will start at 6:00 in the gym.

Coverage for the state tournament on KNEB will start bright and early on Thursday morning with Scottsbluff vs. Lincoln Pius in Class B from Pinnacle Bank Arena. Pregame on 94.1 The Brand and kneb.com starts at 7:45 with tip-off at 8 a.m.

Then in the afternoon at Lincoln Northeast High School it’s action from the C-2 bracket with Bridgeport against Ponca. Coverage will start at 2:30 with tip at 2:45.

Alliance will play Aurora in their Class B opener that night in the late game from the Devaney Center starting at 8:45 CT/7:45 MT.