Boys subdistricts finals schedule for tonight

BY Chris Cottrell | February 21, 2019
Here’s the schedule for high school basketball for tonight featuring boys subdistrict finals matchups across the area.

C2-12 at Scottsbluff High School

#1 Bridgeport vs. #3 Hemingford, 6:30 p.m.

-The Bulldogs currently 21-2 and sitting 2nd in C-2 power points and they’re 2-0 against Hemingford this season.

 

C1-12 at the Chicoine Center (Chadron State College)

#1 Mitchell vs. #2 Chadron, 7:00 p.m.

-Chadron leads the season series 2-0 but they’ll be without SF Cooper Heusman and they’ve lost four of six while the Tigers enter having won four straight.

 

C1-11 at Sutherland

#1 Ogallala vs. #3 Cozad, 7:00 p.m. CT

-Ogallala remained undefeated at 24-0 with a narrow, 66-62 win over Hershey on Tuesday night. Cozad knocked off 2 seed Chase County to advance to tonight’s final.

 

D2-12 at Gordon-Rushville

#1 Cody-Kilgore vs. #3 Crawford, 6:00 p.m.

 

D2-10 at North Platte St. Pat’s

#1 Mullen vs. #2 Hyannis, 6:00 p.m. CT

 

D2-11 at Sidney High School

#1 Creek Valley vs. #2 South Platte, 6:00 p.m.

