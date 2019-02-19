Brackets: Boys postseason basketball into full swing

I’ll have a post coming here in a bit covering last night’s thriller between Scottsbluff and Gering but first wanted to quickly post links to all the subdistrict tournaments going on for teams in the panhandle this week.

Boys B-8 click here.

Boys C1-12 (Mitchell, Valentine, G-R, Chadron) click here.

Boys C1-11 (Ogallala, Hershey, Cozad, Chase County) click here.

Boys C2-12 (Bridgeport, Kimball, Hemingford, Bayard) click here.

-last night Kimball beat Morrill 60-49

Boys D1-12 (Paxton, Maxwell, Garden County, St. Pat’s) click here.

-last night Maxwell beat Minatare

Boys D2-12 (Cody-Kilgore, Sioux County, Crawford, Hay Springs) click here.

Boys D2-11 (Creek Valley, Potter-Dix, Leyton, South Platte) click here.

Boys D2-10 (Mullen, Stapleton, Arthur County, Hyannis) click here.