Bridgeport cowboy is all-around winner for CSC at Sheridan rodeo

SHERIDAN, Wyo. — Led by all-around cowboy Cole Retchless , members of the Chadron State College rodeo team demonstrated this past weekend that there is an array of capable contestants on the roster this fall.

Competing at the Sheridan College rodeo in northeastern Wyoming, ten Chadron State entries placed among the top five in their events. Five more qualified for Sunday’s finals.

Retchless, a junior from Bridgeport, set the pace by placing second in steer wrestling in 4.6 and 4.9 seconds and also joined with Jaden Coseo of the University of Wyoming to finish fourth in team roping with in 9.3 and 7.4 seconds.

Contestants earning the most points in two or more events are the all-around winners. Retchless’s quick work helped the CSC men finish third in the men’s team standings.

Two CSC cowboys, Kalane Anders of Bayard and Tate Petrak of Martin, S.D., were fourth and fifth, respectively, in steer wrestling at Sheridan. Anders’s times were 4.8 and 5.8 seconds. Petrak’s marks were 4.8 and 6.2.

The Chadron State duo of Devin Dibbern of Riverdale, Neb., and Nolan Grint of North Loup, Neb., was third among the 76 team roping entries in 8.5 and 7.0 seconds.

Two more CSC cowboys placed in bareback riding. Kyle Bloomquist of Raymond, Minn., was fifth with 67 and 74 points and Rowdy Moon of Sargent was sixth with 68 and 67. They were first and fourth, respectively, in the event at the CSC rodeo that opened the season in the Rocky Mountain Region on Sept. 14-16.

A pair of CSC cowgirls placed in goat tying. Breanna Reimler of Buffalo, Wyo., was third in 7.9 and 8.2 seconds and Kaycee Monnens of Hulett, Wyo., was fifth in 8.1 and 8.2 seconds.

Five more Chadron State contestants were among the 10 finalists in their events on Sunday. They are Justin Kissack of Gillette, Wyo., bareback riding; Garrett Uptain of Craig, Colo., saddle bronc riding; Colin Dibbern of Riverdale, team roping; Merisa Cominiello of Burlington, Colo., barrel racing; and Quincy Segelke , Brush, Colo., goat tying.

Central Wyoming College at Riverton will host this weekend’s rodeo in the region.