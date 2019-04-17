Bridgeport HS names Dave Kuhlen AD, girls basketball coach

Some change in leadership with the athletic programs is coming to Bridgeport High School. Today, Bridgeport Superintendent Chuck Lambert announced that Dave Kuhlen has been named the new Activities Director and head girls basketball coach.

Kuhlen comes from Wauneta-Palisade High School where he’s served as the head boys basketball coach for the last 21 years.

Kuhlen will replace longtime girls coach at Bridgeport, Bryan Schulterbusch.

In those 21 seasons at Wauneta-Palisade, Kuhlen notched one state title, a runner-up finish, and qualified for eight state tournaments, including this past season.

The Bridgeport girls are coming off a 16-9 season.

Kuhlen will replace Brad Noonan as Activities Director. Noonan offered his position to make room in the district for Kuhlen. Noonan will continue to teach at Bridgeport and assist with activities where needed.

Superintendent Lambert stated, “I have known Mr. Kuhlen over the last 15 years and I am very excited about him joining our district and the opportunity this brings for our students and staff.”

Coach Kuhlen plans to be at Bridgeport for summer activities.