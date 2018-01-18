Broadway Bombers Softball announces meeting and tryout dates

The Broadway Bombers will be holding a parent/player meeting on Wednesday, January 24th at 6 p.m. at the Elite Health Center (820 W. 42nd St., Scottsbluff).

This parent/player meeting is for anyone interested in trying out for the Broadway Bombers Softball teams.

If your child is planning on playing they ask that you attend as this meeting will cover very important information that the coaches would like you to know before tryouts.

TRYOUTS for the 2018 Broadway Bombers are open to any female athlete that attends Scottsbluff Public Schools.

Divisions are 12-U, 14-U, and high school, with a potential 10-U if necessary.

Coach Michael Gentry and his staff will be conducting tryouts on these dates and locations:

February 11th, 7-9 p.m. at Field of Dreams

February 18th, 7-9 p.m. at Field of Dreams

February 25th, 7-9 p.m. at Field of Dreams

No cleats allowed during tryouts. Bring glove, water, and a great attitude.

Catchers, please bring gear if you have it.

For more information or if you have questions, please call 308-672-3279.