Brock Ehler leaves Mitchell girls basketball for Scottsbluff girls golf job

Per a release late Friday afternoon from Scottsbluff High School Activities Director Dave Hoxworth, Scottsbluff has hired Brock Ehler as the new head girls golf coach. Ehler will also be a P.E. teacher at Scottsbluff.

That of course means that Ehler is stepping away from his position as head coach of the Mitchell girls basketball team.

Under Ehler’s direction the Lady Tigers went a combined 43-9 over the last two seasons including a 23-2 mark this past year. Both those seasons ended with trips to the Girls C-1 State Tournament.

Bert Wright had filled in late in the season as the girls golf coach for Scottsbluff after former coach Mike Klein was suspended. Klein was later terminated from that position.

Nick Goranson is serving as the interim boys golf coach at Scottsbluff this season.