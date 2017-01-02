class="single single-post postid-205587 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-4.12 vc_responsive"

Broncos coach Gary Kubiak officially steps down

BY ARNIE STAPLETON, AP Pro Football Writer | January 2, 2017
Gary Kubiak reacts at a news conference as he steps down as head coach of the Denver Broncos because of health concerns Monday, Jan. 2, 2017, at team headquarters in Englewood, Colo. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (AP) — Denver Broncos coach Gary Kubiak stepped down from his dream job on Monday because of health concerns, saying “the demands of the job are no longer a good fit for me.”

Kubiak missed a week of work in October after suffering a complex migraine, his second health scare in three years.

Kubiak went 24-11, including a victory in Super Bowl 50, but a 9-7 finish this season kept the Broncos out of the playoffs.

General manager John Elway said he was saddened and disappointed in Kubiak’s resignation, “but I understand and respect Gary for doing what’s right for him and his family.”

Elway now embarks on his third head coaching search in his six seasons as Broncos GM.

