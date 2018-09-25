Busy night ahead at KNEB

We’ll have a busy night of high school sports here for Tuesday at KNEB with three big matchups either on TV or radio.

KNEB.tv – We’ll have softball with Gering hosting Alliance at Oregon Trail Park. Chuck Schwartz will have the broadcast starting at around 5:45 with first pitch at 6 p.m. You can also watch on ALLO channel 15 or Mobius channel 1500.

KNEB AM 960, 100.3 FM, kneb.com– The first of our two radio broadcasts to get started will be at Scottsbluff High School as the Lady Bearcat softball team entertains Chadron. Jeff Kelley with the broadcast starting at 5:45 or 15 minutes prior to first pitch.

101.7 FM The Trail– Our final start time tonight comes from the Cabela’s Athletic Facility as the Scottsbluff volleyball team heads to play at Sidney. Chris Cottrell with the broadcast starting at 6:45 or 15 minutes prior to a scheduled 7 o’clock first serve.

*Also today you’ve got Gering hosting a boys tennis triangular with Scottsbluff and Alliance. Matches will start at 2 p.m. Varsity at Gering and JV at Scottsbluff.