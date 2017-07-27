Busy, productive summer for Scottsbluff HS basketball

The Scottsbluff High School basketball program put some miles on this summer as they worked on their game playing against some top notch competition from around the country.

Three different teams competed for the Bearcats.

The Bluffs Vision Care squad consisted of Devin Buderus, Gabe Patton, Vince Quijas, Noah Bruner, Mason Ramig, Conner McCracken, Jasiya DeOllos, Jack Darnell, and Sam Clarkson.

The veteran group went a combined 12-3 with stops in Denver, Omaha, and Anaheim, California. Bluffs Vision Care competed against teams from Nebraska, Iowa, Colorado, South Dakota, California, Washington, and Brazil.

They played against a team coached by NBA Hall of Famer, John Stockton, and they also saw Lavar Ball pick up a technical foul and pull his team off the floor out in Anaheim.

Another team, Ideal Linen, finished their summer trips with a overall record of 7-9. Team members were Quentin Scott, Caleb Walker, Sabastian Harsh, Dawson Mohr, Spencer Schaff, Riley Amundsen, Chance Parker, and Parker Yost.

Ideal Linen competed against teams from Nebraska, Colorado, California, and Canada.

The third team was sponsored by Hays Roofing/Elite Physical Therapy. Team members were Andrew Clemens, Francisco Torres, James Bruner, Jake Huck, Evan Heggem, Izaiah Mendoza, and Jackson Ceplecha.

That team played in Denver and Omaha and finished their tournaments with a mark of 8-4.

Scottsbluff also had two teams go a combined 18-2 in the Scottsbluff Summer League.

Head Coach Scott Gullion thought it was a summer where kids got better, “The Bearcats had a very successful summer competing against a variety of teams and improving throughout the summer.”

Gullion along with Assistant Coach Zach Boness were in charge of the three teams.

The Scottsbluff coaches and players would like to thank the community for the support in helping them participate against quality competition throughout the summer.