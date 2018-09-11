It will be a busy week for Cougar Athletics with plenty of activities going on.

It all starts Tuesday night when the No. 11 WNCC volleyball team takes to the road for a triangular in Torrington, Wyoming, when they face North Platte Community College at 5 p.m. and Eastern Wyoming College at 7 p.m. The triangular will recognize all area veterans with free admission as well as free admission with a non-perishable food item.

The volleyball team will then take off Wednesday afternoon for Las Vegas, Nevada, for a tournament on Friday and Saturday where they will face Chandler-Gilbert Community College and Utah State-Eastern on Friday and then Salt Lake Community College and Arizona Western on Saturday.

The men’s and women’s soccer teams will have two matches this week. On Wednesday, the two teams will battle Region IX South opponent Northeastern Junior College in Sterling, Colorado. The women’s match is slated for 11 a.m. with the men to follow.

After the NJC match, the Cougar soccer teams will have their home openers on Saturday at the Landers Soccer Complex when Gillette College comes to town. The women’s game is slated for 1 p.m. followed by the men’s contest at 3 p.m. WNCC and Gillette already faced each other this season last weekend. The Gillette women topped the Cougar women 2-0 while the Cougar men won 3-0.

There will also be softball and baseball games, or scrimmages, on tap Saturday and Sunday.

The Cougar baseball team will be holding a WNCC Cougar alumni doubleheader on Saturday beginning at noon at Cleveland Field. WNCC head coach Mike Jones said there are plenty of former baseball players coming back for the alumni game doubleheader.

While action will be hot and heavy at Cleveland Field with the alumni game, Volunteer Field will be full of action with the WNCC softball team holding its Cougar Classic Tourney. WNCC will play four games on Saturday and three games on Sunday. Saturday’s schedule has WNCC facing Utah Rampage at 9:30 a.m. and 5:15 p.m. and then Chadron State College at 1 and 3 p.m. Sunday’s action has WNCC facing Rampage at 10 a.m., North Platte at 2:15 p.m., and Wyoming Club at 4:15 p.m.