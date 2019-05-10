C-9 District Track & Field results at Bayard from Thursday

The C-9 District Track and Field Meet was held at Bayard High School on Thursday with Chase County dominating the proceedings.

The Longhorns won both the girls and boys team titles.

The top area team in the girls standings was Morrill. The Lions were third with a total of 44 points.

On the boys side Kimball finished second with 63 points.

The top scorer for the Kimball boys was Brady Kilgore, who’s going to Omaha in three events. Kilgore took first yesterday in the 110 hurdles, the 300 hurdles, and the high jump.

The top performer from local schools on the girls side of things was Hemingford’s Josie Stewart. Talk about some versatility; Stewart qualified for state with a first place finish in the 300 hurdles, a second place in the open quarter, and another second in the pole vault.

For Morrill, a solid day overall for both the girls and boys. Laura Sherrod qualified in the long jump and triple jump while Jerry Tarin won the pole vault and both Keaton Robb (long jump) and Blake Lofink (400 meters) both will head to Omaha after second place finishes.

Kylie Stuart from Bayard won the 100 hurdles.

Some other state qualifiers include Casey Lashley of Hemingford (110 hurdles), Tricia Hank of Bridgeport (high jump), Corey Travis, Kimball (shot put), and Bridgeport’s Casey Clinger (high jump).

For full meet results click here.

Girls team standings

Chase County, 212.5 Hershey, 64 Morrill, 44 Valentine, 44 Hemingford, 39 Bayard, 35 Kimball, 34.5 Gordon-Rushville, 27 Bridgeport, 27

Boys team standings