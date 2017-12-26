Cain Earns Another Big Ten Honor

Lincoln – Nebraska’s Kate Cain used the first points-rebounds-blocks triple-double in school history to capture her fourth Big Ten Conference Freshman-of-the-Week award of the season on Monday, Dec. 26. Cain, a 6-5 true freshman center from Middletown, N.Y., led the Huskers to their ninth non-conference win with career highs of 22 points, 14 rebounds and a school-record 11 blocks in an 86-69 victory over Florida Atlantic on Dec. 19. Cain hit 10-of-16 shots from the field, while helping the Huskers outscore the Owls 34-14 in the fourth quarter. Cain’s 11 rejections helped the Huskers notch a school-record 13 blocks as a team. Her 11 blocks broke the previous mark of nine set by 2016 Olympic bronze medalist Danielle Page against Baylor on Feb. 3, 2007.

She added three blocks in Friday’s non-conference finale against Washington State to push her season total to 50. She needs just four more blocks to tie the school freshman record set by school career block leader Janet Smith with 54 blocks in 1978-79. For the week, Cain averaged 13.0 points, 9.0 rebounds and 7.0 blocks per game while shooting 54.5 percent from the field. Cain is averaging 11.2 points and team bests of 7.7 rebounds and 3.8 blocks per game on the season for a Nebraska team that already has two more victories than its total from 2016-17. Cain and the Huskers will open Big Ten regular-season action at home against No. 11 Ohio State on Thursday. Tip-off with the 11-2 Buckeyes at Pinnacle Bank Arena is set for 7 p.m