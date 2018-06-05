Camp dates announced as new era of Gering football gets started

Brand new Gering High School football coach, Josh Hiatt, has announced some camp dates for Gering football players.

3rd-6th graders will have camp coming up starting next Monday, June 11th through the 14th from 10:00-11:30 a.m.

7th and 8th graders have camp set for those same days running from 1:00-2:30 p.m.

The high school team, 9th-12th graders, will wait till next month. The HS camp will take place July 25th-28th from 7:00-8:30 p.m.

All camps cost $20 per player and each player gets a t-shirt with that cost.

You can click here to download camp forms.

Completed camp forms then need to be turned in at the school office or you can turn it into Coach Hiatt on the first day of camp.