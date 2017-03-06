Carrizales hired as new Scottsbluff HS cross country coach

On Saturday afternoon Scottsbluff High School Activities Director Dave Hoxworth announced the school had hired Aaron Carrizales as the new head cross country coach.

According to Hoxworth, Carrizales has, “a strong passion for building relationships with kids and a desire for each athlete to love the sport of cross country.”

Carrizales has 11 years coaching experience as an assistant with the Scottsbluff High School cross country program and another five years experience as a track and field assistant coach.