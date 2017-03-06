class="post-template-default single single-post postid-220028 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.0.1 vc_responsive"

Carrizales hired as new Scottsbluff HS cross country coach

BY Chris Cottrell/SHS press release | March 6, 2017
Aaron Carrizales takes over SHS cross country program.

On Saturday afternoon Scottsbluff High School Activities Director Dave Hoxworth announced the school had hired Aaron Carrizales as the new head cross country coach.

According to Hoxworth, Carrizales has, “a strong  passion for building relationships with kids and a desire for each athlete to love the sport of cross country.”

Carrizales has 11 years coaching experience as an assistant with the Scottsbluff High School cross country program and another five years experience as a track and field assistant coach.

