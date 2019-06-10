Casey Beran, CSC, to enter Eight Man Hall of Fame

HASTINGS, Neb. — June 7, 2019 — Chadron State College football great Casey Beran will add another hall of fame induction to his extensive list next Saturday, when he goes into the Nebraska Eight-Man Football Coaches Association Hall of Fame as part of its 2019 class.

Beran, a Sargent native, excelled at Chadron State from 1995 to 1999, and he still holds career records with 35 sacks and 38 quarterback hurries while helping lead the Eagles to three RMAC titles during his era. He became the first Eagles football player to earn both All-American and Academic All-American honors in the same season as a senior in 1999, and was also awarded RMAC Defensive Player of the Year as well as the Omaha World-Herald Nebraska State College Athlete of the Year.

The hall of fame class announcement, made in February, also included the following former Nebraska eight-man players: Clint and Cory Eikmeier of Dodge; John Howell of Mullen; Matt Ickes of Orchard; Paul Kosch of Humphrey; Steve Kriewald and Glen Snodgrass of Scotia; Billy Legate of Clearwater; Eric Ryan of Overton; Steve Simon of Falls City; and Andy Zeisler of Butte. Nearly all went on to compete in collegiate sports at some level, with Howell becoming a Super Bowl Champion for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Joel and Jeff Makovicka of Brainard, both former Nebraska Huskers, will enter the hall as “Family Legacy” inductees. Coaches Doug Goltz of Falls City and Gordon Pilmore of Dodge, as well as Huskerland Prep Report publisher Bob Jensen, round out the class.

Beran has previously been enshrined in the CSC Athletics Hall of Fame, the RMAC Hall of Fame, the RMAC All-Century Team, and in 2018 he entered the Nebraska Football Hall of Fame alongside fellow CSC legend Danny Woodhead.

The 2019 NEMFCA Hall of Fame inductions are to take place at halftime of the 42nd Annual Sertoma Eight Man All-Star Game, which kicks off at 6 p.m., at the Tom Osborne Family Sports Complex in Hastings on Saturday, June 15.