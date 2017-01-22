Cats win a crosstown classic at Gering

Area basketball fans got they came for at Gering High School on Saturday; a classic tilt between two rivals.

In the end the Scottsbluff Bearcats improved to 15-1 with a 72-65 win over the Gering Bulldogs in front a packed house that provided a tremendous environment for high school sports.

Trailing 31-30 at halftime Scottsbluff got another amazing second half performance from senior guard Dru Kuxhausen, who scored 25 of his game high 35 points in the second half.

Right from the opening tip it was apparent that Gering was here to play and compete. The Bulldogs had a hot shooting first quarter leading the entire opening stanza right up until the final seconds when Scottsbluff big man Landon Walker scored on a put back as the buzzer sounded to give the Bearcats their first lead of the game at 18-17 at the end of the opening quarter.

The offensive efficiency slowed for both teams a bit in the second quarter as Gering outscored Scottsbluff 14-12 to take a 31-30 lead to the locker room at halftime.

Gering had six different players score in the first half led by Trey Winkler’s 10 points and they used some changing zone defenses to slow the Bearcats attack.

Kuxhausen led five players that scored for Scottsbluff in the first half with 10 points.

Scottsbluff started to make some hay coming out of the locker room in the third quarter led by Kuxhausen. In Friday’s win at Sidney, Kuxhausen scored 11 third quarter points and against Gering he tallied 12 in the third quarter, using the dribble drive penetration to get to the basket and eventually the foul line.

Scottsbluff outscored Gering 21-15 to take a 51-46 lead into the final eight minutes.

Despite falling behind by as many as seven early on the final stanza Gering cut the lead to just one but they could never get back over the hump and secure a lead.

The fourth quarter is closing time. For Scottsbluff, closing time means Kuxhausen.

Kuxhausen scored 13 more points including eight big free throws to secure the 72-65 win.

What a weekend for it was for Kuxhausen. On Friday night he scored 38 points in a road win a Sidney and then at Gering last night he hung 35 on the board. In the two wins he shot 29-30 at the free throw line and scored 49 of his 73 points in the second half.

“I hope people appreciate and understand what’s going on with him. This puts him over 30 points a game for the year. I can’t imagine, he’s got to be one of the best players ever to walk through Scottsbluff and probably up there in the region. So, I just people appreciate and understand and get out to watch him. Tonight he put us on his back”, Scottsbluff Head Coach Scott Gullion said about his superstar after the game.

Kuxhausen got help from Landon Walker (13 pts), Devin Buderus (11 pts), and Gabe Patton (9 pts). Patton drilled three big three point shots and the Bearcats needed every one of them.

Gering’s performance was highlighted by the ability to step up in the big moment, showing no intimidation against Scottsbluff, and that was no surprise to the Bearcats head coach, “Gering played a tremendous game. They shot it really well, they defended really well. They caused us a lot of fits with their length and athleticism. They threw everything at us we could handle and I’m glad our guys responded and played as well as we did”, Gullion said.

Senior guard Trey Winkler led Gering with 20 points. Christian Rogers was great in the second half, when he scored 12 of his 14 points. Alex Duncan provided a big spark off the bench. He scored ten points and really played solid defense all night long.

Gering Assistant Coach Steve Land was pleased his kids effort in the loss, “To put 65 points on the board against Scottsbluff, we did some great things tonight”, he said.

Land also proud of the teams willingness to play big in a big game, “We’ve been building for this game. We have nothing to be disappointed in. We battled. That’s an outstanding basketball team (Scottsbluff). If we could play like that against anybody we’d have a lot more wins at Gering High School this year.”

To add on to that, one more thought from the winning coach on the team beat, “Gering’s a confident group, and they should be. They have a lot of good players. Winkler’s a really good player who’s put a lot of time in. He can shoot it, he can drive it, and he’s quick. And Rogers. Rogers is tough, he’s just tough. Coach Plummer will have them ready to go at the end of the year”, Gullion said.

Scottsbluff just finished up a stretch of five games in nine days, going 5-0. They’re 15-1.

Gering falls to 9-6.

Both teams entered the night inside the top ten in Class B power points.

Scottsbluff 18 12 21 21 72

Gering 17 14 15 19 65

SB: Kuxhausen 35, Walker 13, Buderus 11, Patton 9, Evan Hughes 4

Gering: Winkler 20, Rogers 14, Duncan 10, Tyler Pszanka 8, Tanner Wengler 6, Keaton Ebbers 4, Jacob Rocheleau 3