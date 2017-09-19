Ceremonial groundbreaking set for Saturday

CHADRON, Neb. — September 18, 2017 — The ceremonial groundbreaking for the football stadium portion of Chadron State College’s proposed Sports Complex will take place this Saturday, September 23, immediately following the Homecoming football game versus Adams State University, in front of the south grandstands on Elliott Field at Don Beebe Stadium.

Provided the remaining funding for the project can be secured, the physical transformation of the facility will begin following the conclusion of the Eagles’ 2017 football season.

On Saturday, the Chadron State Foundation, college administrators, benefactors, and coaches, will honor the legacy of the football facility’s 89 seasons, while symbolically turning a page in history to a new chapter for Chadron State football. Joining them will be Gary Bieganski, CSC Class of 1969, a Nebraska State College System trustee since 2006.

The honorary shovel bearers for the ceremony are as follows: Chadron State President Dr. Randy Rhine , V.P. of Administration and Finance Dale Grant, Athletic Director Joel R. Smith , Bieganksi, Head Football Coach Jay Long , Foundation board chair Linda Redfern, longtime college supporter Erma Lewellen, and CSC Athletics Hall of Fame information officer Con Marshall. Lewellen, together with late husband Verne, will be the namesake for the new hospitality area in the rebuilt facility. Marshall’s name will continue to grace the press box.

Smith, Redfern, Long, and Rhine will address those in attendance in the grandstands, before the ceremonial soil is turned.

Fans in attendance at the Homecoming game are encouraged to stick around for the ceremonial groundbreaking and to join Head Coach Long for the postgame reception at Country Kitchen to follow.