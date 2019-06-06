CNFR begins this weekend in Casper

Three Chadron State College cowboys and one cowgirl will be competing at the College National Finals Rodeo in Casper starting on Sunday, June 9. The competition will continue at the Casper Events Center through the entire week, finishing with the championship go-round the evening of Saturday, June 15.

Two of the CSC cowboys won Central Rocky Mountain Region championships during the 2018-19 season. Kyle Bloomquist , a junior from Raymond, Minn., won the bareback riding and Kalane Anders , a senior from Bayard, was the steer wrestling winner.

Senior Miles Englebert of Burdock, S.D., and an Edgemont High graduate, will compete in bull riding. He finished third in the regional standings.

Quincy Segelke , who lists her hometown as Snyder, Colo., but graduated from nearby Brush High, will be among the breakaway ropers at the CNFR as a reward for serving as the region’s student director during the past year.

CSC rodeo coach Dustin Luper said each of the four has the ability, experience and determination to do well at the finals rodeo.

All told, more than 400 cowboys and cowgirls from at least 100 colleges and universities will compete at the rodeo.

Bloomquist rode all 20 barebacks that he drew during the past season and finished with 1,245 points to win the regional title by 60 points. He was first in the event at four of the 10 rodeos, and also was second twice, third once, fourth twice and fifth once.

Anders also qualified for nationals in steer wrestling last year when he finished second in the region. He was lagging behind in this year’s standings until April arrived. That’s when he won first at both the Colorado State and Casper College rodeos to take the regional lead. He finished the year with 555 points, 165 more than the runner-up.

Englebert scored 400 points, 50 more than his main challenger for third place in the regional standings. He earned all of his points by winning the bull riding at two rodeos and placing second at another.

Even though she’ll be competing as something of a wildcard, Segelke is definitely capable of placing at the college finals

In the fall of 2017 while she was attending Gillette College, she had a pair of 2.5-second runs to win the breakaway roping at the Chadron State rodeo and also placed among the top six in both the barrel race and goat tying to earn the all-around cowgirl title.

During the 2017-18 season, she went on to finish second in the region in breakaway roping, just 10 points out of first, and was among the 12 finalists in the event at the CNFR in Casper last June.

After transferring to CSC last fall, Segelke placed sixth in the region’s breakaway standings this past year and also finished among the top 10 in goat tying.

Following Cowboy Church at 10 a.m. Sunday, the competition will begin at 1 p.m. with two sessions of “Bulls, Broncs and Breakaway.” That means each of the CSC contestants except Anders will be competing on Sunday.

Large sessions of “slack,” rodeo jargon for real, live action but usually without admission being charged or many spectators in the stands, will begin at 7 a.m. both Monday and Tuesday.

The first of four nightly performances begins Tuesday at 7 o’clock. All the contestants will compete twice in slack and/or during Sunday’s “Bronc, Bulls and Breakaway,” and make their third trips out of the chutes during one of the four evening sessions.

The top 12 performers in each of the nine rodeo events after the three go-rounds have been completed will advance to the championship go-round Saturday night, also starting at 7 o’clock.

Performances Wednesday, June 12, through Saturday evening’s finals, will be broadcast on Watch ESPN/ESPN3.