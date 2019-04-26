Chadron Boys Golf Invite results

Here are the results from the Chadron Boys Golf Invitational held at the Ridgeview Country Club on Thursday.

Alliance pulled off the daily-double, winning the team title with combined round of 338 while Crayten Cyza was the tops on the leaderboard with a round of 79. That was good for a two shot win over teammate Jaren Matulka.

Sidney finished second, Scottsbluff third, and Gering was fourth on the afternoon.

Tommy Ganos of Gering shot 86 to finish 6th and Scottsbluff had two players finish inside the top ten, Ty Corr was 9th and Gavin Howell was 10th, both shooting 89.

Team Standings

Alliance 338 Sidney 360 Scottsbluff 364 Gering 370 Chadron 392 Mitchell 393 Hemingford 427 Gordon-Rushville 430 Crawford 518

Individual Top Ten