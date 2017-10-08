Chadron headed to state softball tourney after winning 3 straight

Facing an improbable uphill battle, the Chadron High School softball team pulled off the unthinkable Saturday, winning three straight games to advance to the Class C State Softball tournament.

After suffering a 10-8 loss to Southern Valley/Alma Friday morning, the Cardinals had their consolation game with CCV suspended until Saturday morning due to rain.

When play resumed, Chadron cruised to a 12-3 win, setting up a re-match with Southern Valley/Alma for the title. Having already lost once, the Cards had to win twice to advance to state.

The first game was a back-and-forth affair, with Chadron in a 11-10 hole after four and a half innings. The Cards scored three in the bottom of the fifth to take a 13-11 lead. Southern Valley/Alma tied the game in the top of the six, scoring twice.

Chadron again plated three runs in the bottom of the sixth, and held on for the 16-13 win.

Game two was much less dramatic, with the Cards cruising to an 11-0 win in just four innings.

Chadron improved to 20-10, and will play at 8 a.m. Mountain Time in Hastings. The bracket for the state tourney will not be released until late Monday or Tuesday morning as several NSAA district tournaments were delayed until Monday due to weather.