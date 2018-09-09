Chadron High Cross Country meet held Saturday

A pair of seniors, Karlee Simmons of Hill City, S.D., and Logan Moravec of Gering, nabbed their third straight victories at the Chadron High School Cross Country Meet on Saturday.

With three teammates also finishing among the top six, Simmons got lots of help as Hill City repeated as the girls’ champions. The Lady Rangers finished with only 14 points while St. Thomas More of Rapid City was the runner-up with 48, Gering third with 60 and Mitchell fourth with 69.

Despite Moravec’s three-peat, Gering could not notch its sixth consecutive boys’ team title. Sidney took top honors by placing four runners among the top eight and 23 points. Gering was the runner-up with 36 points, St. Thomas third with 40 and Mitchell took fourth with 52.

Simmons’ winning time was 20 minutes and 3 seconds, some 32 seconds faster than her first place mark of a year ago. Another Hill City senior, Janean Hanka, was the runner-up in 20:50, followed by Regan Hodsden of Mitchell in 21:09 and Kaci Cooper of St. Thomas More in 21:30.

Next came the remaining two Hill City runners whose places figured in the team score. Seventh grader Abby Cutler was fifth and senior Taleigh Adrian sixth.

Moravec’s winning time on Saturday was 17:32, six seconds off his first place mark of a year ago. This year’s runner-up was Jarek Glenn of St. Thomas More in 17:46, followed by Sidney’s Carlos Lucero win 17:54.

Another Gering runner, Peyton Seiler, completed the 5-kilometer race in 17:55 to finish fourth while Sidney entries claimed three of the next four places to wrap up its the team title. Collin Brauer was fifth, Cameron Brauer seventh and Daniel Bashtovoi eighth.

Ashtyn Martin of Mitchell broke up the Raiders’ string while placing sixth.

Girls’ Team Scores—1, Hill City, 14; 2, St. Thomas More, 48; 3, Gering, 60; 4, Mitchell, 69; 5, Sidney, 78; 6, Chadron, 82; 7, Gordon-Rushville, 133; 8, Alliance, 138; 9, Scottsbluff JV, 173; 10, St. Francis, 188.

Individuals Results

1, Karlee Simmons, Hill City, 20:03; 2, Janean Hanka, Hill City, 20:50; 3, Regan Hodsden, Mitchell, 21:09; 4, Kaci Cooper, St. Thomas More, 21:30; 5, Abby Cutler, Hill City, 21:41; 6, Taleigh Adrian, Hill City, 21:60; 7, Tukker Romey, Gering, 22:05; 8, Emmalea Olson, Cody-Kilgore, 22:09; 9, Mackenzie Butts, Chadron, 22:11; 10, Shailee Patton, Gering, 22:15.

11, Emily Johnson, St. Thomas More, 22:51; 12, Ansley Hessler, Mitchell, 22:57; 13, Taighlor Arnett, Sidney, 23:04; 14, Makenna Culek, Gering, 23:12; 15, Hannah Knepper, Mitchell, 23:24; 16, Rebecca Cutler, Hill City, 23:39; 17, Paetyn Carlin, St. Thomas More, 23:51; 18, Lydia Peters, Sidney, 23:57; 19, Mary Dyke, St. Thomas More, 24:03; 20, Kiah Trainer, St. Thomas More, 24:04.

21, Hannah Kennedy, Sidney, 24:12; 22, Kaycee Thompson, Crawford, 24:14; 23, Hannah Weare, Alliance, 24:32; 24, Anabel Gardner, Chadron, 24:38; 25, Paige Lynch, Gordon-Rushville, 24:54; 26, Kassyl Swinney, Gordon-Rushville, 24:58; 27, Savanna Sayaloune, Chadron, 25:04; 28, Lizzy Escalante, Hill City, 25:07; 29, Abigail Gardner, Chadron, 25:29; 30, Grace Sorenson, 25:36.

31, Miranda Ahrendt, Sidney, 25:44; 32, Jadyn Cady, Chadron, 25:51; 33, Morgan Van Anne, Gering, 25:60; 34, Raena Webster, Chadron, 26:05; 35, Emma Fogle, Gering, 26:08; 36, Makayla Seebohm. Alliance, 26:10; 37, Kim Gutierrez, Sidney, 26:11; 38, Kaeley Klein, Crawford, 26:26; 39, Allison Nesbitt, Sidney 26:28; 40, Jillian Brennan, Crawford, 26:32.

Boys’ Team Scores—1, Sidney, 23; 2, Gering, 36; 3, St. Thomas More, 40; 4, Mitchell, 52; 5, Chadron, 101; 6, Scottsbluff JV, 108; 7, St. Francis, 137; 8, Gordon-Rushville, 147.

Individual Results

1, Logan Moravac, Gering, 17:32; 2, Jarek Glenn, St. Thomas More, 17:46; 3, Carlos Lucero, Sidney, 17:54; 4, Peyton Seiler, Gering, 17:55; 5, Collin Brauer, Sidney, 18:23; 6, Ashtyn Martin, Mitchell, 18:40; 7, Cameron Brauer, Sidney, 18:47; 8, Dan Bashtovoi, Sid, 18:52; 9, Cody McFarland, St. Thomas More, 18.54; 10, Seth Edelen, St. Thomas More, 19:01.

11, Caleb Koranda, Mitchell, 19:09; 12, Alex Jallen, Sidney, 19:16; 13, Ben Bashtovoi, Sidney, 19:23; 14, Nathan Burch, Chadron, 19:30; 15, Mitch Deer, Sidney, 19:36; 16, Lucas Moravec, Gering, 19:42; 17, Logan Andrews, Gering, 19:45; 18, Ethan Koranda, Mitchell, 19:46; 19, Johnathan Pieper, Mitchell, 19:56; 20, Luke Rupert, Hill City, 19:57.

21, John Blote, St. Thomas More, 20:12; 22, Caden Knutson, Mitchell, 20:15; 23, Christian Camacho, Gering 20:18; 24, Isaac Trujillo, Scottsbluff, 20:20; 25, Devin Hughes, Alliance, 20:23; 26, Julian Maytorena, Sidney, 20:26; 27, Aaron Mendez, Gering, 20:37; 28, Lawson Nolan, Crawford, 20:39; 29, Riley Gaudreault, Gering, 20:43; 30, Treyson Johnstone, Sidney, 20:43.

31, Carter Ryan, Chadron, 20:46; 32, Caden Keller, Scottsbluff, 20:47; 33, Vincent Hernandez, Sidney, 20:49; 34, Alec Garcia, Alliance, 20:49; 35, Justin Frandsen, Gordon-Rushville, 20:50; 36, Roberto Martinez, Gering, 20:52; 37, James Kriz, Crawford, 20:55; 38, Dante Petersen, Sidney, 20:60; 39, Taylor Hart, Sidney, 21:03; 40, Ashton Leroy, St. Francis, 21:07.